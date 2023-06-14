Oshkosh Corporation (OSK) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Oshkosh Corporation’s stock clocked out at $84.69, up 0.98% from its previous closing price of $83.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 652262 shares were traded. OSK stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.14.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of OSK’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 24 when Baab Jason P sold 1,000 shares for $89.00 per share. The transaction valued at 89,000 led to the insider holds 1,352 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OSK now has a Market Capitalization of 5.53B and an Enterprise Value of 5.59B. As of this moment, Oshkosh’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OSK has reached a high of $106.66, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $69.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 77.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.25.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that OSK traded 566.08K shares on average per day over the past three months and 688.57k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 65.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 64.94M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for OSK as of May 30, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.21M, compared to 1.21M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.86% and a Short% of Float of 2.11%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.52, OSK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.45. The current Payout Ratio is 37.60% for OSK, which recently paid a dividend on May 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 28, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.62 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.41, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.59, with high estimates of $1.99 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.55 and $5.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.11. EPS for the following year is $7.22, with 19 analysts recommending between $8.72 and $5.91.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 13 analysts expect revenue to total $2.24B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $2.12B. As of the current estimate, Oshkosh Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.07B, an estimated increase of 8.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.17B, an increase of 0.10% less than the figure of $8.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.28B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.01B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OSK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.63B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.28B, up 5.40% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.97B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.35B and the low estimate is $8.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.