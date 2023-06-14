Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The price of Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: OXSQ) closed at $2.71 in the last session, down -1.09% from day before closing price of $2.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 779156 shares were traded. OXSQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6900.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OXSQ’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OXSQ now has a Market Capitalization of 180.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OXSQ has reached a high of $4.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9922, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.2023.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OXSQ traded on average about 257.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 468k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 49.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 45.06M. Insiders hold about 9.71% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.95% stake in the company. Shares short for OXSQ as of May 30, 2023 were 2.98M with a Short Ratio of 2.98M, compared to 203.28k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.48% and a Short% of Float of 4.83%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for OXSQ is 0.42, which was 0.42 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 15.33%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 15.50%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 14.75.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.11 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.52 and $0.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.52. EPS for the following year is $0.48, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.48.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $12.72M. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.2M to a low estimate of $12.2M. As of the current estimate, Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s year-ago sales were $9.87M, an estimated increase of 28.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.1M, an increase of 21.70% less than the figure of $28.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.1M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OXSQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $47.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $47.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $47.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.12M, up 9.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $42.8M and the low estimate is $42.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.