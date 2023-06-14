P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) vs. S&P500: A Comparative Analysis

After finishing at $4.38 in the prior trading day, P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: PIII) closed at $4.23, down -3.42%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 576648 shares were traded. PIII stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.4400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PIII by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I bought 21,850 shares for $4.00 per share. The transaction valued at 87,315 led to the insider holds 48,877,292 shares of the business.

Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I bought 73,969 shares of PIII for $294,330 on May 31. The 10% Owner now owns 48,855,442 shares after completing the transaction at $3.98 per share. On May 30, another insider, Chicago Pacific Founders UGP I, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 65,862 shares for $3.75 each. As a result, the insider paid 246,824 and bolstered with 48,781,473 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PIII now has a Market Capitalization of 479.53M and an Enterprise Value of 593.30M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.55 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PIII has reached a high of $7.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5462, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0425.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 444.68K shares per day over the past 3-months and 604.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 312.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.16M. Insiders hold about 78.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.90% stake in the company. Shares short for PIII as of May 30, 2023 were 3.98M with a Short Ratio of 3.98M, compared to 3.09M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 12.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.24, while EPS last year was -$3.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.14, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.33 and -$0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.44, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.02 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $303.58M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $305.91M to a low estimate of $301.5M. As of the current estimate, P3 Health Partners Inc.’s year-ago sales were $269.45M, an estimated increase of 12.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $308.13M, an increase of 24.10% over than the figure of $12.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $310.13M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $306.26M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PIII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.24B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.23B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, up 17.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.49B and the low estimate is $1.36B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.