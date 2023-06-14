PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Decline -0.27% in Day Trading, Closes at $63.56

The price of PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) closed at $63.56 in the last session, down -0.27% from day before closing price of $63.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 19875952 shares were traded. PYPL stock price reached its highest trading level at $64.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $63.13.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at PYPL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.19. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.55 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.53.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 17 when SCHULMAN DANIEL H bought 26,065 shares for $76.17 per share. The transaction valued at 1,985,306 led to the insider holds 395,351 shares of the business.

Scheibe Gabrielle sold 150 shares of PYPL for $14,242 on Sep 16. The insider now owns 8,927 shares after completing the transaction at $94.95 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Alford Peggy, who serves as the EVP, Global Sales of the company, sold 21,791 shares for $97.82 each. As a result, the insider received 2,131,596 and left with 18,100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PYPL now has a Market Capitalization of 70.91B and an Enterprise Value of 70.75B. As of this moment, PayPal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.25. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.71. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.61. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PYPL has reached a high of $103.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 68.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 77.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, PYPL traded on average about 15.41M shares per day over the past 3-months and 16.95M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 1.13B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.11B. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PYPL as of May 30, 2023 were 20.91M with a Short Ratio of 20.91M, compared to 15.53M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 33 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.16 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.18 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $0.93. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.22, with high estimates of $1.27 and low estimates of $1.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.05 and $4.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.94. EPS for the following year is $5.65, with 40 analysts recommending between $6.19 and $5.03.

Revenue Estimates

According to 30 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $7.27B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.33B to a low estimate of $7.25B. As of the current estimate, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.81B, an estimated increase of 6.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 30 analysts are estimating revenue of $7.34B, an increase of 7.20% over than the figure of $6.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $7.46B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.15B.

A total of 41 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PYPL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.15B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $29.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $29.59B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.52B, up 7.50% from the average estimate. Based on 41 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $33.89B and the low estimate is $30.6B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.