Permian Resources Corporation (PR) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, Permian Resources Corporation’s stock clocked out at $10.31, up 2.08% from its previous closing price of $10.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4667755 shares were traded. PR stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.15.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 227.44 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.64 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 19, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $13.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when NGP XI US Holdings, L.P. sold 17,304,930 shares for $10.70 per share. The transaction valued at 185,119,489 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Riverstone Non-ECI USRPI AIV, sold 14,320,070 shares of PR for $153,188,949 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 58,227,600 shares after completing the transaction at $10.70 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, Silver Run Sponsor, LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 14,320,070 shares for $10.70 each. As a result, the insider received 153,188,949 and left with 58,227,600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PR now has a Market Capitalization of 3.17B and an Enterprise Value of 5.27B. As of this moment, Permian’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.95. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.98.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PR has reached a high of $11.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.66.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PR traded 6.66M shares on average per day over the past three months and 6.42M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 295.91M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 207.47M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for PR as of May 30, 2023 were 33.16M with a Short Ratio of 33.16M, compared to 32.31M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.55% and a Short% of Float of 13.22%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.10, PR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.99%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%. The current Payout Ratio is 7.20% for PR, which recently paid a dividend on May 23, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 22, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 14 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.53 and a low estimate of $0.29, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.64 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $1.41 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.7. EPS for the following year is $2.12, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.21 and $1.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $704.55M. It ranges from a high estimate of $782M to a low estimate of $645M. As of the current estimate, Permian Resources Corporation’s year-ago sales were $472.65M, an estimated increase of 49.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $763.96M, an increase of 48.10% less than the figure of $49.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $915M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $674M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.28B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.9B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.13B, up 36.00% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.27B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.9B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.