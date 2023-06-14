Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP) Beta: Monthly Comparison and Analysis

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NASDAQ: PAGP) closed the day trading at $13.96 up 0.29% from the previous closing price of $13.92. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1601051 shares were traded. PAGP stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $13.88.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of PAGP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.25 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on April 21, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $17 from $16 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Chiang Willie CW bought 75,000 shares for $13.25 per share. The transaction valued at 993,525 led to the insider holds 256,704 shares of the business.

DeSanctis Ellen bought 10,000 shares of PAGP for $119,803 on Aug 19. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $11.98 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PAGP now has a Market Capitalization of 2.71B and an Enterprise Value of 10.49B. As of this moment, Plains’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.60, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.19 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.40.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PAGP has reached a high of $14.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.72, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.91.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, PAGP traded about 2.74M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, PAGP traded about 2.71M shares per day. A total of 194.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 189.29M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.50% stake in the company. Shares short for PAGP as of May 30, 2023 were 9.53M with a Short Ratio of 9.53M, compared to 7.08M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.90% and a Short% of Float of 5.03%.

Dividends & Splits

PAGP’s forward annual dividend rate is 1.07, up from 0.97 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 6.97%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 7.98. The current Payout Ratio is 83.00% for PAGP, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 27, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 15, 2016 when the company split stock in a 375:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.44 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was $0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.34, with high estimates of $0.45 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.06 and $1.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.45. EPS for the following year is $1.62, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.19 and $1.12.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $12.78B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $12.78B to a low estimate of $12.78B. As of the current estimate, Plains GP Holdings L.P.’s year-ago sales were $16.36B, an estimated decrease of -21.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.49B, a decrease of -19.60% over than the figure of -$21.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.49B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.49B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PAGP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $58.81B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $57.34B, down -7.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.36B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.53B and the low estimate is $51.19B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.