Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) expected to report EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) closed at $0.93 down -2.52% from its previous closing price of $0.96. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0241 from its previous closing price. On the day, 642635 shares were traded. PRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.9791 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9151.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Praxis Precision Medicines Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.20 and its Current Ratio is at 3.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 24 when MITCHELL DEAN J bought 50,000 shares for $0.84 per share. The transaction valued at 41,815 led to the insider holds 75,000 shares of the business.

Souza Marcio bought 35,002 shares of PRAX for $30,207 on Mar 23. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 35,002 shares after completing the transaction at $0.86 per share. On Mar 23, another insider, Souza Marcio, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 35,000 shares for $0.86 each. As a result, the insider paid 30,160 and bolstered with 226,299 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PRAX now has a Market Capitalization of 59.44M and an Enterprise Value of -23.12M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 84.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.77. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -33.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRAX has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0069, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.1436.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PRAX has traded an average of 901.68K shares per day and 1.01M over the past ten days. A total of 53.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.80M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.30% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAX as of May 30, 2023 were 4.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.41M, compared to 5.01M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.10% and a Short% of Float of 7.14%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.65 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.51 and a low estimate of -$0.74, while EPS last year was -$1.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.62, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.08 and -$2.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.56. EPS for the following year is -$2.19, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.51 and -$2.96.