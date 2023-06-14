R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ: RCM) was $16.88 for the day, down -0.12% from the previous closing price of $16.90. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1620559 shares were traded. RCM stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.77.

Ratios:

Our analysis of RCM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 12, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Evans Richard B. Jr. sold 17,000 shares for $16.84 per share. The transaction valued at 286,229 led to the insider holds 124,007 shares of the business.

Evans Richard B. Jr. sold 12,000 shares of RCM for $200,280 on Jun 09. The Principal Accounting Officer now owns 141,007 shares after completing the transaction at $16.69 per share. On May 10, another insider, SPARBY JOHN M., who serves as the President of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $16.36 each. As a result, the insider received 327,280 and left with 243,827 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RCM now has a Market Capitalization of 7.06B and an Enterprise Value of 8.83B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.58. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.49 whereas that against EBITDA is 41.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RCM has reached a high of $27.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.71. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.91, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.78.

Shares Statistics:

RCM traded an average of 2.31M shares per day over the past three months and 1.82M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 416.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 303.12M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.10% stake in the company. Shares short for RCM as of May 30, 2023 were 20.57M with a Short Ratio of 20.57M, compared to 21.27M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.92% and a Short% of Float of 13.35%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.21 and -$0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 10 analysts recommending between $0.47 and -$0.15.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $567M to a low estimate of $556.5M. As of the current estimate, R1 RCM Inc.’s year-ago sales were $391.9M, an estimated increase of 43.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $585.28M, an increase of 11.80% less than the figure of $43.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $598.45M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $574M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RCM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.33B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.29B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 27.90% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.87B and the low estimate is $2.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.