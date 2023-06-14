Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $9.78

As of close of business last night, Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s stock clocked out at $9.78, up 3.82% from its previous closing price of $9.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2221158 shares were traded. ROIV stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.40.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ROIV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.70 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.43 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.50.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Venker Eric sold 299,384 shares for $9.91 per share. The transaction valued at 2,966,895 led to the insider holds 660,097 shares of the business.

Kumar Rakhi sold 43,893 shares of ROIV for $435,857 on Jun 09. The Chief Accounting Officer now owns 198,582 shares after completing the transaction at $9.93 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Venker Eric, who serves as the President & COO of the company, sold 201 shares for $9.85 each. As a result, the insider received 1,980 and left with 660,097 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ROIV now has a Market Capitalization of 7.42B and an Enterprise Value of 6.37B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 164.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.30. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 147.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.84.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ROIV has reached a high of $10.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ROIV traded 3.28M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.51M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 713.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 440.82M. Insiders hold about 14.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 51.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ROIV as of May 30, 2023 were 14.16M with a Short Ratio of 14.39M, compared to 14.02M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.87% and a Short% of Float of 8.80%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.3 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.36, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.28 and -$1.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.59. EPS for the following year is -$1.33, with 8 analysts recommending between -$0.86 and -$1.57.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $21.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $36M to a low estimate of $13M. As of the current estimate, Roivant Sciences Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $9.22M, an estimated increase of 133.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $22.06M, an increase of 410.80% over than the figure of $133.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $28.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $18M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ROIV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $102.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $46.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $55.29M, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $149.67M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $313M and the low estimate is $82.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 156.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.