Sana Biotechnology Inc. (SANA)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Sana Biotechnology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.42, down -2.28% from its previous closing price of $6.57. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1929232 shares were traded. SANA stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.36.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SANA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Flagship Ventures Fund V Gener sold 200,000 shares for $6.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,247,940 led to the insider holds 1,380,277 shares of the business.

Flagship Ventures Fund V Gener sold 203,758 shares of SANA for $1,284,918 on Jun 06. The 10% Owner now owns 1,403,037 shares after completing the transaction at $6.31 per share. On May 26, another insider, Flagship Ventures Fund V Gener, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 82,000 shares for $6.23 each. As a result, the insider received 510,573 and left with 1,425,334 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SANA now has a Market Capitalization of 1.26B and an Enterprise Value of 1.02B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SANA has reached a high of $9.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.02.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SANA traded 1.37M shares on average per day over the past three months and 1.19M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 191.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 169.28M. Insiders hold about 3.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SANA as of May 30, 2023 were 28.28M with a Short Ratio of 28.28M, compared to 28.23M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.77% and a Short% of Float of 30.64%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.45, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.41, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.35 and -$2.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.72. EPS for the following year is -$1.49, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.1 and -$2.