Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

As of close of business last night, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s stock clocked out at $7.34, up 3.09% from its previous closing price of $7.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3261350 shares were traded.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SBSW’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, RBC Capital Mkts on March 22, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $10 from $11 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SBSW now has a Market Capitalization of 5.10B and an Enterprise Value of 4.94B. As of this moment, Sibanye’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.13.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SBSW has reached a high of $12.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.39.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SBSW traded 3.68M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.49M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 707.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 707.64M. Shares short for SBSW as of May 30, 2023 were 11.04M with a Short Ratio of 11.04M, compared to 11.01M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.60, SBSW has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.58. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 36.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.26%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for SBSW, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 04, 2017 when the company split stock in a 102:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.37, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.44 and $0.3.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SBSW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.64B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.64B, down -27.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.41B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.62B and the low estimate is $7.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.