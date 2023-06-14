SM Energy Company (SM) Stock Price Peaks at $29.55 During Trading

The closing price of SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) was $28.88 for the day, up 2.78% from the previous closing price of $28.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1618482 shares were traded. SM stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.45.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.29. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares for $25.63 per share. The transaction valued at 25,630 led to the insider holds 406,063 shares of the business.

Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares of SM for $29,150 on Mar 09. The President & CEO now owns 405,063 shares after completing the transaction at $29.15 per share. On Mar 08, another insider, Vogel Herbert S, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $29.48 each. As a result, the insider paid 29,480 and bolstered with 404,063 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.48B and an Enterprise Value of 4.58B. As of this moment, SM’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SM has reached a high of $50.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.92, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.78.

Shares Statistics:

SM traded an average of 1.86M shares per day over the past three months and 1.56M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 121.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 118.43M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.60% stake in the company. Shares short for SM as of May 30, 2023 were 6.73M with a Short Ratio of 6.73M, compared to 5.49M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.58% and a Short% of Float of 8.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.45, SM has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.14%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.81. The current Payout Ratio is 3.00% for SM, which recently paid a dividend on May 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 19, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 31, 2005 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.53 and a low estimate of $0.93, while EPS last year was $2.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.42, with high estimates of $1.92 and low estimates of $1.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.73 and $4.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.44. EPS for the following year is $6.5, with 13 analysts recommending between $9.5 and $4.21.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $607.5M to a low estimate of $529M. As of the current estimate, SM Energy Company’s year-ago sales were $992.1M, an estimated decrease of -43.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $606.55M, a decrease of -27.40% over than the figure of -$43.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $671.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $559M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.58B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.27B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.37B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.36B, down -29.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.95B and the low estimate is $2.32B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.