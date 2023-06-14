SmileDirectClub Inc. (SDC) expected to report EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter

In the latest session, SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) closed at $0.40 down -0.81% from its previous closing price of $0.41. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0033 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1469850 shares were traded. SDC stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4000.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of SmileDirectClub Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Rammelt Susan Greenspon sold 350,000 shares for $0.38 per share. The transaction valued at 133,175 led to the insider holds 2,798,818 shares of the business.

DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought 10,000 shares of SDC for $7,800 on Nov 15. The Director now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $0.78 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SDC now has a Market Capitalization of 53.31M and an Enterprise Value of 869.00M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.98 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SDC has reached a high of $2.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.31. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3963, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6054.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SDC has traded an average of 1.01M shares per day and 1.02M over the past ten days. A total of 129.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 116.16M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SDC as of May 30, 2023 were 27.95M with a Short Ratio of 27.95M, compared to 27.72M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 21.10% and a Short% of Float of 21.82%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.43, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $101.91M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $106.9M to a low estimate of $95.88M. As of the current estimate, SmileDirectClub Inc.’s year-ago sales were $125.8M, an estimated decrease of -19.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $109.22M, an increase of 10.80% over than the figure of -$19.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $113.69M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $105.27M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SDC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $448.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $425.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $434.96M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $470.74M, down -7.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $476.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $489.82M and the low estimate is $441.35M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.