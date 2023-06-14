Solid Power Inc. (SLDP) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Solid Power Inc. (NASDAQ: SLDP) was $2.40 for the day, up 9.09% from the previous closing price of $2.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.2000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3823632 shares were traded. SLDP stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.4600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2200.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLDP’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 20.80 and its Current Ratio is at 20.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when ANDERSON ERIK J sold 1,901 shares for $2.10 per share. The transaction valued at 3,992 led to the insider holds 693,900 shares of the business.

STEPHENS JOHN JOSEPH bought 214,500 shares of SLDP for $626,126 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 300,005 shares after completing the transaction at $2.92 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, Campbell Douglas M, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 170,000 shares for $6.41 each. As a result, the insider received 1,089,700 and left with 9,700,214 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SLDP now has a Market Capitalization of 426.79M and an Enterprise Value of 181.21M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 32.64 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.54 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLDP has reached a high of $7.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2946, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.6215.

Shares Statistics:

SLDP traded an average of 2.20M shares per day over the past three months and 2.77M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 176.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 124.91M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 30.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SLDP as of May 30, 2023 were 6.58M with a Short Ratio of 6.58M, compared to 9.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.70% and a Short% of Float of 3.75%.

Earnings Estimates

