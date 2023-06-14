Sonoco Products Company (SON) Stock Price Peaks at $62.06 During Trading

The closing price of Sonoco Products Company (NYSE: SON) was $61.28 for the day, up 0.49% from the previous closing price of $60.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 826631 shares were traded. SON stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SON’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 28.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.44 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 23 when Haynes Ernest D III sold 200 shares for $61.28 per share. The transaction valued at 12,257 led to the insider holds 81 shares of the business.

Haynes Ernest D III sold 917 shares of SON for $55,108 on May 05. The Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging now owns 281 shares after completing the transaction at $60.10 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Haynes Ernest D III, who serves as the Pres. Sonoco Metal Packaging of the company, sold 531 shares for $57.36 each. As a result, the insider received 30,458 and left with 1,198 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SON now has a Market Capitalization of 6.00B and an Enterprise Value of 9.20B. As of this moment, Sonoco’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.28 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SON has reached a high of $65.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $51.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 60.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 60.08.

Shares Statistics:

SON traded an average of 492.29K shares per day over the past three months and 626.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 98.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.05M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SON as of May 30, 2023 were 953.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.95M, compared to 1.03M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.96, SON has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.04. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.21%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.01. The current Payout Ratio is 38.50% for SON, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 08, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 12, 1998 when the company split stock in a 11:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.65 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $1.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.56, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.9 and $5.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.83. EPS for the following year is $5.99, with 7 analysts recommending between $6.35 and $5.35.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.91B to a low estimate of $1.81B. As of the current estimate, Sonoco Products Company’s year-ago sales were $1.91B, an estimated decrease of -2.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.95B, an increase of 3.00% over than the figure of -$2.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.04B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.9B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SON’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.49B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.21B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.25B, up 1.10% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.85B and the low estimate is $7.31B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.