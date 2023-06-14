Sprinklr Inc. (CXM) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Sprinklr Inc. (NYSE: CXM) was $14.61 for the day, up 3.47% from the previous closing price of $14.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.49 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1572948 shares were traded. CXM stock price reached its highest trading level at $14.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.07.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CXM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.45 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 129.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on January 24, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Battery Partners IX, LLC sold 2,759 shares for $14.01 per share. The transaction valued at 38,654 led to the insider holds 284,821 shares of the business.

Battery Partners IX, LLC sold 285,439 shares of CXM for $3,956,185 on Jun 08. The 10% Owner now owns 285,439 shares after completing the transaction at $13.86 per share. On May 03, another insider, Adams Diane, who serves as the Chief Culture & Talent Officer of the company, sold 550 shares for $11.70 each. As a result, the insider received 6,435 and left with 282,178 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CXM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.78B and an Enterprise Value of 3.19B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.70. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.94 whereas that against EBITDA is -175.19.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CXM has reached a high of $14.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.65, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.38.

Shares Statistics:

CXM traded an average of 1.50M shares per day over the past three months and 2.87M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 265.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 123.00M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CXM as of May 30, 2023 were 3.02M with a Short Ratio of 3.02M, compared to 4.32M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.13% and a Short% of Float of 2.68%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.06 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and $0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.21. EPS for the following year is $0.27, with 12 analysts recommending between $0.35 and $0.22.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $174M to a low estimate of $173M. As of the current estimate, Sprinklr Inc.’s year-ago sales were $150.63M, an estimated increase of 15.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CXM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $715M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $712.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $713.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $618.19M, up 15.40% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $827.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $845.5M and the low estimate is $811.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.