Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS) Records -1.01% Price decrease in Tuesday Trading

The closing price of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS) was $17.65 for the day, down -1.01% from the previous closing price of $17.83. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.18 from its previous closing price. On the day, 920703 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SSYS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SSYS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.18B and an Enterprise Value of 913.08M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.26. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.43 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SSYS has reached a high of $21.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.39.

Shares Statistics:

SSYS traded an average of 732.62K shares per day over the past three months and 1.11M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 67.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.97M. Insiders hold about 14.31% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 56.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SSYS as of May 30, 2023 were 699.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 787.15k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.04% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.12 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $156.8M to a low estimate of $151.02M. As of the current estimate, Stratasys Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $166.6M, an estimated decrease of -7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $162.98M, an increase of 0.50% over than the figure of -$7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $167.42M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $158.24M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SSYS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $649.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $633.49M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $643.09M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $651.48M, down -1.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $695.78M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $722.1M and the low estimate is $670.28M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.