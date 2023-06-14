Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Stocks Experience Steady increase to Close at $16.19

After finishing at $16.07 in the prior trading day, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) closed at $16.19, up 0.75%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1838566 shares were traded. TAK stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.17.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TAK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.69 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.64.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TAK now has a Market Capitalization of 50.62B and an Enterprise Value of 78.07B. As of this moment, Takeda’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 277.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.02 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.06.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TAK has reached a high of $17.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.50, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.13.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.25M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.72M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 3.11B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.11B. Shares short for TAK as of May 30, 2023 were 7.93M with a Short Ratio of 7.93M, compared to 5.8M on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, TAK’s forward annual dividend rate was 180.00, compared to 0.66 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1,120.10%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.07%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.65.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.