There is a good chance GXO Logistics Inc. (GXO) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, GXO Logistics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $61.82, up 1.63% from its previous closing price of $60.83. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.99 from its previous closing price. On the day, 786565 shares were traded. GXO stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.12.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GXO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 45.17. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.63.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 17 when Ashe Gena L sold 2,120 shares for $52.73 per share. The transaction valued at 111,788 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Wilson Malcolm bought 4,174 shares of GXO for $183,531 on Nov 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 45,509 shares after completing the transaction at $43.97 per share. On Aug 11, another insider, BRADLEY S JACOBS, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 5,167,500 shares for $48.35 each. As a result, the insider received 249,848,625 and left with 1,300,701 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GXO now has a Market Capitalization of 7.35B and an Enterprise Value of 11.08B. As of this moment, GXO’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.57. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GXO has reached a high of $62.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 46.98.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GXO traded 802.68K shares on average per day over the past three months and 754.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 118.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 117.97M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GXO as of May 30, 2023 were 6.55M with a Short Ratio of 6.55M, compared to 5.92M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 6.44%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.57, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.58 and $2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.51. EPS for the following year is $3.01, with 14 analysts recommending between $3.1 and $2.86.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 11 analysts expect revenue to total $2.39B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.46B to a low estimate of $2.32B. As of the current estimate, GXO Logistics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.16B, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.47B, an increase of 8.70% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.54B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.4B.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GXO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.05B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.67B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.84B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.99B, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.14B and the low estimate is $10.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.