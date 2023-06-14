There Is Still Room For LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) closed at $200.10 in the last session, up 1.71% from day before closing price of $196.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+3.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 521937 shares were traded. LPLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $201.05 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $196.69.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LPLA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.70 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.92. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Credit Suisse on April 03, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $205 from $245 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Glavin William Francis Jr bought 557 shares for $180.23 per share. The transaction valued at 100,388 led to the insider holds 2,775 shares of the business.

Arnold Dan H. sold 38,444 shares of LPLA for $9,464,734 on Feb 27. The President & CEO now owns 154,884 shares after completing the transaction at $246.20 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Audette Matthew J, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,111 shares for $246.17 each. As a result, the insider received 1,750,480 and left with 12,644 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LPLA now has a Market Capitalization of 15.54B. As of this moment, LPL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.38, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LPLA has reached a high of $271.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $169.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 197.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 222.05.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LPLA traded on average about 1.04M shares per day over the past 3-months and 816.21k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.12M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.84% stake in the company. Shares short for LPLA as of May 14, 2023 were 707.88k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 899.83k on Apr 13, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.91% and a Short% of Float of 0.92%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for LPLA is 1.20, which was 1.05 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.53%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.59%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.97.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 11 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.25 and a low estimate of $3.74, while EPS last year was $2.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.08, with high estimates of $4.44 and low estimates of $3.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $17.51 and $15.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $16.83. EPS for the following year is $18.2, with 11 analysts recommending between $19.44 and $16.57.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $2.46B. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.48B to a low estimate of $2.44B. As of the current estimate, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.04B, an estimated increase of 20.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.53B, an increase of 16.90% less than the figure of $20.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.58B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.48B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LPLA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.1B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.59B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.89B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.6B, up 15.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.15B and the low estimate is $10.07B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.