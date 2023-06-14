There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Meta Platforms Inc. (META).

The closing price of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) was $271.32 for the day, up 0.10% from the previous closing price of $271.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 16094885 shares were traded. META stock price reached its highest trading level at $275.72 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $269.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of META’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 39.53. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wells Fargo on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Equal Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $276.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Newstead Jennifer sold 722 shares for $270.14 per share. The transaction valued at 195,041 led to the insider holds 36,644 shares of the business.

Newstead Jennifer sold 722 shares of META for $191,330 on May 30. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 37,366 shares after completing the transaction at $265.00 per share. On May 23, another insider, Newstead Jennifer, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 722 shares for $247.06 each. As a result, the insider received 178,377 and left with 38,088 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, META now has a Market Capitalization of 695.32B and an Enterprise Value of 685.46B. As of this moment, Meta’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 32.56, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.84 whereas that against EBITDA is 18.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, META has reached a high of $276.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 238.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 168.25.

Shares Statistics:

META traded an average of 24.27M shares per day over the past three months and 20.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.59B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.20B. Insiders hold about 0.23% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.20% stake in the company. Shares short for META as of May 30, 2023 were 27.79M with a Short Ratio of 27.79M, compared to 27.16M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.08% and a Short% of Float of 1.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 37 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.36 and a low estimate of $2.08, while EPS last year was $2.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3, with high estimates of $3.93 and low estimates of $2.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.53 and $8.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $11.73. EPS for the following year is $14.63, with 46 analysts recommending between $17.67 and $9.8.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 40 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $31.72B to a low estimate of $29.79B. As of the current estimate, Meta Platforms Inc.’s year-ago sales were $28.82B, an estimated increase of 7.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 39 analysts are estimating revenue of $31.05B, an increase of 12.10% over than the figure of $7.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $33.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $28.72B.

A total of 50 analysts have provided revenue estimates for META’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $131.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $119.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $126.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $116.61B, up 8.50% from the average estimate. Based on 48 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $140.13B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $150.82B and the low estimate is $124.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.