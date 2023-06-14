There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR)

The price of CIRCOR International Inc. (NYSE: CIR) closed at $47.71 in the last session, down -0.06% from day before closing price of $47.74. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 689297 shares were traded. CIR stock price reached its highest trading level at $47.79 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.70.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CIR’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on June 01, 2020, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $32 from $17 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIR now has a Market Capitalization of 972.85M and an Enterprise Value of 1.46B. As of this moment, CIRCOR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.08, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.14. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.81 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIR has reached a high of $48.13, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CIR traded on average about 269.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 887.75k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 20.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.94M. Insiders hold about 1.95% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 96.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CIR as of May 30, 2023 were 201.24k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 239.97k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 1.64%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CIR, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 11, 2017 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 26, 2017. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.36 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.36 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.56, with high estimates of $0.56 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $2.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.14. EPS for the following year is $2.63, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.63 and $2.63.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $203.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $203.3M to a low estimate of $203.3M. As of the current estimate, CIRCOR International Inc.’s year-ago sales were $191.38M, an estimated increase of 6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $212.3M, an increase of 11.70% over than the figure of $6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $212.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $212.3M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $848.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $848.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $848.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $786.92M, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $887.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $887.2M and the low estimate is $887.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.