This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) closed the day trading at $3.84 up 0.79% from the previous closing price of $3.81. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 798094 shares were traded. GRWG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.9950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of GRWG, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.92. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on May 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $4.75 from $4.25 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GRWG now has a Market Capitalization of 232.55M and an Enterprise Value of 206.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.97 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.11. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GRWG has reached a high of $8.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5698, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2501.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, GRWG traded about 957.55K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, GRWG traded about 803.99k shares per day. A total of 61.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.49M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 47.40% stake in the company. Shares short for GRWG as of May 30, 2023 were 3.8M with a Short Ratio of 3.80M, compared to 4.14M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.22% and a Short% of Float of 6.47%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was -$2.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.27 and -$0.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is -$0.24, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.45.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $64.98M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $69M to a low estimate of $61.38M. As of the current estimate, GrowGeneration Corp.’s year-ago sales were $71.09M, an estimated decrease of -8.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $71.07M, an increase of 23.50% over than the figure of -$8.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $77.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $65.99M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GRWG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $269M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $250.19M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $257.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $278.17M, down -7.30% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $290.35M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $316M and the low estimate is $273.84M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.