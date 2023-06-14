Travel + Leisure Co. (TNL) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE: TNL) was $42.32 for the day, up 0.98% from the previous closing price of $41.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 653359 shares were traded. TNL stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.67.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of TNL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 29.51. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 17, 2023, initiated with a Underperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $42.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Duncan Thomas Michael sold 3,000 shares for $40.92 per share. The transaction valued at 122,749 led to the insider holds 17,271 shares of the business.

CHAVY OLIVIER sold 7,900 shares of TNL for $300,358 on Apr 27. The insider now owns 4,511 shares after completing the transaction at $38.02 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, CHAVY OLIVIER, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 2,650 shares for $37.51 each. As a result, the insider received 99,402 and left with 12,411 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TNL now has a Market Capitalization of 3.23B and an Enterprise Value of 8.48B. As of this moment, Travel’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.88. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.35.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TNL has reached a high of $48.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 38.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.87.

Shares Statistics:

TNL traded an average of 756.15K shares per day over the past three months and 727.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 77.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.12M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for TNL as of May 30, 2023 were 3.16M with a Short Ratio of 3.16M, compared to 3.44M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.14% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.65, TNL has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.70. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.94%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.00.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.3, while EPS last year was $1.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.65, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.63 and $5.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.48. EPS for the following year is $6.15, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.56 and $5.24.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 9 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $973.22M to a low estimate of $835M. As of the current estimate, Travel + Leisure Co.’s year-ago sales were $922M, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.01B, an increase of 7.50% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.08B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $959M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TNL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.57B, up 6.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.15B and the low estimate is $3.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.