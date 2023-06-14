Tritium DCFC Limited (DCFC) Stocks Hit Low of $1.1100 Before Closing at $1.12

In the latest session, Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ: DCFC) closed at $1.12 down -0.88% from its previous closing price of $1.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 820889 shares were traded. DCFC stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1501 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1100.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Tritium DCFC Limited’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DCFC now has a Market Capitalization of 171.69M and an Enterprise Value of 294.54M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.93. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.90 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DCFC has reached a high of $9.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0834, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0166.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DCFC has traded an average of 1.51M shares per day and 983.88k over the past ten days. A total of 135.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 77.33M. Insiders hold about 37.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 32.40% stake in the company. Shares short for DCFC as of May 30, 2023 were 3.95M with a Short Ratio of 6.77M, compared to 5.52M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.58% and a Short% of Float of 23.21%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.55 and -$0.72 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.63. EPS for the following year is -$0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.08 and -$0.46.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $365.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $467M and the low estimate is $247.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 119.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.