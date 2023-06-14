Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

The closing price of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO) was $13.98 for the day, up 0.50% from the previous closing price of $13.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1038718 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our analysis of TWO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 6.85 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 22 when GREENBERG WILLIAM ROSS sold 8,741 shares for $12.33 per share. The transaction valued at 107,803 led to the insider holds 169,561 shares of the business.

Sandberg Rebecca B sold 4,175 shares of TWO for $51,490 on May 22. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 93,691 shares after completing the transaction at $12.33 per share. On May 22, another insider, RISKEY MARY KATHRYN, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,755 shares for $12.33 each. As a result, the insider received 46,310 and left with 64,391 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TWO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.35B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 163.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TWO has reached a high of $21.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.32.

Shares Statistics:

TWO traded an average of 1.18M shares per day over the past three months and 928.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.58M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 85.75M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for TWO as of May 30, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 3.39M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.39% and a Short% of Float of 4.59%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.56, TWO has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 18.40%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 17.25%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 12.85. The current Payout Ratio is 123.31% for TWO, which recently paid a dividend on Apr 27, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 02, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1221:2000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.57 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.47, while EPS last year was $0.88. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.14 and $1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.01. EPS for the following year is $2.41, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.42 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $25.2M to a low estimate of -$28.2M. As of the current estimate, Two Harbors Investment Corp.’s year-ago sales were $19.9M, an estimated decrease of -95.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.14M, a decrease of -80.60% over than the figure of -$95.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $25.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is -$23.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was -$93.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of -$17.1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $37.15M, down -146.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $116.5M and the low estimate is -$39.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -259.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.