Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s stock clocked out at $52.03, up 1.23% from its previous closing price of $51.40. On the day, 557601 shares were traded. RARE stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.31.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of RARE’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.40 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Evercore ISI on June 06, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $80 from $60 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Sanders Corazon (Corsee) D. sold 1,485 shares for $51.65 per share. The transaction valued at 76,700 led to the insider holds 9,570 shares of the business.

Pinion John Richard sold 2,012 shares of RARE for $100,600 on May 18. The insider now owns 74,744 shares after completing the transaction at $50.00 per share. On May 04, another insider, Parschauer Karah Herdman, who serves as the EVP and Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 4,378 shares for $45.00 each. As a result, the insider received 197,010 and left with 51,982 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RARE now has a Market Capitalization of 3.64B and an Enterprise Value of 3.04B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RARE has reached a high of $68.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $33.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 45.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.82.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that RARE traded 648.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 559.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 66.65M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 97.80% stake in the company. Shares short for RARE as of May 30, 2023 were 3.18M with a Short Ratio of 3.18M, compared to 2.98M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.49% and a Short% of Float of 4.70%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 15 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.63 and a low estimate of -$2.32, while EPS last year was -$2.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.96, with high estimates of -$1.5 and low estimates of -$2.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$6.28 and -$9.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$8.13. EPS for the following year is -$6.4, with 17 analysts recommending between -$3.17 and -$9.3.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 14 analysts expect revenue to total $105.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $118.12M to a low estimate of $74.97M. As of the current estimate, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc.’s year-ago sales were $89.34M, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $110.55M, an increase of 21.90% over than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $130.15M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $81.3M.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RARE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $499.15M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $380.22M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $437.79M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $363.33M, up 20.50% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $546.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $896.11M and the low estimate is $405M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.