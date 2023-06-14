Understanding Geron Corporation (GERN) through its ratios

In the latest session, Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) closed at $3.26 down -3.83% from its previous closing price of $3.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 11451668 shares were traded. GERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2100.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Geron Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on March 28, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when LAWLIS V BRYAN sold 35,000 shares for $3.00 per share. The transaction valued at 105,000 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Molineaux Susan sold 35,000 shares of GERN for $86,800 on May 01. The Director now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.48 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, SCARLETT JOHN A, who serves as the Chairman, President and CEO of the company, sold 446,668 shares for $3.00 each. As a result, the insider received 1,340,004 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GERN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.66B and an Enterprise Value of 1.33B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3400.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.70k whereas that against EBITDA is -9.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GERN has reached a high of $3.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.18. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7824, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.6021.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GERN has traded an average of 6.23M shares per day and 7.89M over the past ten days. A total of 544.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 380.57M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.50% stake in the company. Shares short for GERN as of May 30, 2023 were 28.96M with a Short Ratio of 28.96M, compared to 23.61M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.69% and a Short% of Float of 5.72%.

Earnings Estimates

There are Geron Corporation different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $18.43, with high estimates of $43.47 and low estimates of $12.29.

