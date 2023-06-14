Understanding Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) through its ratios

In the latest session, Select Medical Holdings Corporation (NYSE: SEM) closed at $28.54 up 1.39% from its previous closing price of $28.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 569959 shares were traded. SEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $28.89 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.09.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Select Medical Holdings Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on May 13, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $44 from $40 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when ORTENZIO ROBERT A sold 50,000 shares for $28.63 per share. The transaction valued at 1,431,500 led to the insider holds 6,939,668 shares of the business.

ORTENZIO ROBERT A sold 116,033 shares of SEM for $3,457,783 on May 08. The EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN now owns 1,412,967 shares after completing the transaction at $29.80 per share. On May 08, another insider, ORTENZIO ROBERT A, who serves as the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $29.68 each. As a result, the insider received 1,484,000 and left with 6,989,668 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEM now has a Market Capitalization of 3.63B and an Enterprise Value of 8.65B. As of this moment, Select’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.20. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.66. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.35 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEM has reached a high of $32.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.25.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SEM has traded an average of 527.74K shares per day and 444.84k over the past ten days. A total of 122.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 102.89M. Insiders hold about 9.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SEM as of May 30, 2023 were 4.97M with a Short Ratio of 4.97M, compared to 5.2M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.91% and a Short% of Float of 7.60%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for SEM is 0.50, from 0.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.78%.

Earnings Estimates

