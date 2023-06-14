Understanding UiPath Inc. (PATH) through its ratios

In the latest session, UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) closed at $17.90 up 1.19% from its previous closing price of $17.69. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9671264 shares were traded. PATH stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.46 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.65.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of UiPath Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 113.46. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Ramani Hitesh sold 12,546 shares for $17.56 per share. The transaction valued at 220,308 led to the insider holds 420,825 shares of the business.

Gupta Ashim sold 40,000 shares of PATH for $625,860 on May 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,584,341 shares after completing the transaction at $15.65 per share. On May 26, another insider, Gupta Ashim, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 12,000 shares for $15.64 each. As a result, the insider received 187,716 and left with 219,505 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PATH now has a Market Capitalization of 9.93B and an Enterprise Value of 8.21B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 7.44 whereas that against EBITDA is -33.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PATH has reached a high of $22.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.81, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, PATH has traded an average of 9.54M shares per day and 17.78M over the past ten days. A total of 557.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 415.71M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.80% stake in the company. Shares short for PATH as of May 30, 2023 were 35.14M with a Short Ratio of 35.14M, compared to 33.13M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.26% and a Short% of Float of 9.04%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.05 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was -$0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.28 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 18 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.28.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $282.17M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $284M to a low estimate of $280.97M. As of the current estimate, UiPath Inc.’s year-ago sales were $242.22M, an estimated increase of 16.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PATH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.24B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.27B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.06B, up 19.70% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.51B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.58B and the low estimate is $1.45B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.