United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Stocks Reach New Highs at $32.35 During Trading Session

In the latest session, United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) closed at $32.35 up 2.11% from its previous closing price of $31.68. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 970185 shares were traded. UBSI stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.60 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.00.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of United Bankshares Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.06 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.06.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on April 04, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $32.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when White Gary G bought 300 shares for $32.59 per share. The transaction valued at 9,778 led to the insider holds 39,484 shares of the business.

Rice Lacy I III bought 10,000 shares of UBSI for $294,348 on May 25. The Director now owns 33,261 shares after completing the transaction at $29.43 per share. On May 17, another insider, White Gary G, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 300 shares for $28.78 each. As a result, the insider paid 8,634 and bolstered with 39,184 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UBSI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.37B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.91 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UBSI has reached a high of $44.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.73, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.45.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, UBSI has traded an average of 906.60K shares per day and 878.6k over the past ten days. A total of 134.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 131.82M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 72.00% stake in the company. Shares short for UBSI as of May 30, 2023 were 5.23M with a Short Ratio of 5.23M, compared to 3.89M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.88% and a Short% of Float of 6.11%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for UBSI is 1.44, from 1.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.55%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.06. The current Payout Ratio is 48.80% for UBSI, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 02, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 29, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.72 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.66, with high estimates of $0.69 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.79 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.71. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.48.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $265.79M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $270M to a low estimate of $262.6M. As of the current estimate, United Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $258.51M, an estimated increase of 2.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.7M, an increase of 0.40% less than the figure of $2.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $268M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $262.13M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UBSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.04B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.05B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.07B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.