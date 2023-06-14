Update from ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW): A steady trajectory

After finishing at $23.57 in the prior trading day, ACI Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIW) closed at $23.29, down -1.19%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.28 from its previous closing price. On the day, 624607 shares were traded. ACIW stock price reached its highest trading level at $23.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.20.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACIW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 17.50 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Warsop Thomas W III bought 3,333 shares for $24.16 per share. The transaction valued at 80,535 led to the insider holds 178,307 shares of the business.

Warsop Thomas W III bought 39,667 shares of ACIW for $935,641 on Jun 06. The Director, President and CEO now owns 174,974 shares after completing the transaction at $23.59 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Guerra Deborah L, who serves as the Chief Product Officer of the company, sold 7,939 shares for $23.09 each. As a result, the insider received 183,336 and left with 55,002 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACIW now has a Market Capitalization of 2.52B and an Enterprise Value of 3.50B. As of this moment, ACI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 28.54, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.79 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.16. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACIW has reached a high of $29.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.91.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 750.97K shares per day over the past 3-months and 757.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 108.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 107.35M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.59% stake in the company. Shares short for ACIW as of May 30, 2023 were 2.66M with a Short Ratio of 2.66M, compared to 2.35M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.46% and a Short% of Float of 3.32%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.08 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.15 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.15 and $0.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.94. EPS for the following year is $1.32, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $1.13.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $305.95M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $309.9M to a low estimate of $301.5M. As of the current estimate, ACI Worldwide Inc.’s year-ago sales were $340.43M, an estimated decrease of -10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $338.9M, an increase of 10.50% over than the figure of -$10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $361.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $330.03M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACIW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.45B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.42B, up 1.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.53B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.56B and the low estimate is $1.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.