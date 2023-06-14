Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM)

In the latest session, Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) closed at $91.77 down -0.67% from its previous closing price of $92.39. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1271742 shares were traded. AKAM stock price reached its highest trading level at $92.96 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $91.57.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Akamai Technologies Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 18.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.55.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when LEIGHTON F THOMSON bought 270 shares for $92.80 per share. The transaction valued at 25,056 led to the insider holds 90,913 shares of the business.

LEIGHTON F THOMSON bought 271 shares of AKAM for $25,049 on Jun 12. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 90,643 shares after completing the transaction at $92.43 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 270 shares for $92.60 each. As a result, the insider paid 25,002 and bolstered with 90,372 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AKAM now has a Market Capitalization of 13.97B and an Enterprise Value of 16.44B. As of this moment, Akamai’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 29.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.56. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.47.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AKAM has reached a high of $98.81, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $70.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 84.59.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AKAM has traded an average of 1.56M shares per day and 1.46M over the past ten days. A total of 155.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 149.34M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.40% stake in the company. Shares short for AKAM as of May 30, 2023 were 10.35M with a Short Ratio of 10.35M, compared to 9.58M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.80% and a Short% of Float of 7.87%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 17 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.43 and a low estimate of $1.38, while EPS last year was $1.35. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.41, with high estimates of $1.47 and low estimates of $1.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.84 and $5.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.75. EPS for the following year is $6.3, with 18 analysts recommending between $6.75 and $5.94.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $929.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $945.2M to a low estimate of $921.5M. As of the current estimate, Akamai Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $903.33M, an estimated increase of 2.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $931.04M, an increase of 6.30% over than the figure of $2.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $946.79M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $921.87M.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AKAM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.76B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.62B, up 4.00% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.99B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.11B and the low estimate is $3.87B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.