Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Banner Corporation (BANR)

In the latest session, Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR) closed at $46.37 up 1.31% from its previous closing price of $45.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 525565 shares were traded. BANR stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.70.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Banner Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.68 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on October 21, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Outperform and sets its target price to $72 from $68 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 08 when Pedersen John Clarence bought 1,000 shares for $44.79 per share. The transaction valued at 44,788 led to the insider holds 3,225 shares of the business.

Riordan Kevin F bought 268 shares of BANR for $13,111 on Apr 26. The Director now owns 6,738 shares after completing the transaction at $48.92 per share. On Aug 25, another insider, McLean James P.G., who serves as the Executive VP, Banner Bank of the company, sold 1,250 shares for $62.50 each. As a result, the insider received 78,125 and left with 17,698 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BANR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.59B. As of this moment, Banner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.92. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.10. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BANR has reached a high of $75.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.56.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BANR has traded an average of 237.27K shares per day and 324.34k over the past ten days. A total of 34.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 33.68M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BANR as of May 30, 2023 were 775.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 636.58k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 3.10%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for BANR is 1.92, from 1.80 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.93%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.19%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.09. The current Payout Ratio is 29.80% for BANR, which recently paid a dividend on May 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Apr 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2011 when the company split stock in a 1:7 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 6 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.63 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $1.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.52, with high estimates of $1.62 and low estimates of $1.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.41 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.18. EPS for the following year is $5.85, with 6 analysts recommending between $6.17 and $5.1.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $151.69M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $155.3M to a low estimate of $149.24M. As of the current estimate, Banner Corporation’s year-ago sales were $129.01M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $150.75M, an increase of 2.90% less than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $156.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $144.4M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BANR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $622.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $592.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $606.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $553.18M, up 9.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $605.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $627M and the low estimate is $577.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.