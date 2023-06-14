Variations in analysts’ EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (KPTI)

In the latest session, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) closed at $2.14 up 0.94% from its previous closing price of $2.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2627582 shares were traded. KPTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.2050 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1100.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.10 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on January 19, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Cheng Sohanya Roshan sold 1,839 shares for $2.35 per share. The transaction valued at 4,322 led to the insider holds 211,501 shares of the business.

Paulson Richard A. sold 3,536 shares of KPTI for $7,922 on Jun 05. The President and CEO now owns 809,278 shares after completing the transaction at $2.24 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, Mason Michael, who serves as the EVP, CFO & Treasurer of the company, sold 631 shares for $2.22 each. As a result, the insider received 1,401 and left with 244,730 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KPTI now has a Market Capitalization of 242.27M and an Enterprise Value of 160.48M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KPTI has reached a high of $6.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.09. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0882, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8760.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, KPTI has traded an average of 2.62M shares per day and 2.13M over the past ten days. A total of 113.48M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 74.06M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for KPTI as of May 30, 2023 were 16.47M with a Short Ratio of 16.47M, compared to 17.96M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.45% and a Short% of Float of 14.70%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.31 and a low estimate of -$0.37, while EPS last year was -$0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.33, with high estimates of -$0.31 and low estimates of -$0.34.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.26. EPS for the following year is -$0.99, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.6 and -$1.26.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $36.01M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $38.8M to a low estimate of $33.06M. As of the current estimate, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.68M, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $37.59M, an increase of 4.00% over than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $34.99M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KPTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $141.87M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $150.23M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $157.07M, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $173.49M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $205.42M and the low estimate is $131M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.