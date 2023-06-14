View Inc. (VIEW) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $0.16 in the prior trading day, View Inc. (NASDAQ: VIEW) closed at $0.15, down -5.48%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0087 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1359018 shares were traded. VIEW stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.1640 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.1500.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VIEW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when Mulpuri Rao bought 185,155 shares for $0.20 per share. The transaction valued at 37,031 led to the insider holds 906,307 shares of the business.

Mulpuri Rao bought 131,431 shares of VIEW for $26,286 on May 25. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 721,152 shares after completing the transaction at $0.20 per share. On May 24, another insider, Mulpuri Rao, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 75,152 shares for $0.23 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,285 and bolstered with 589,721 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIEW now has a Market Capitalization of 38.28M and an Enterprise Value of 132.32M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.29 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.45.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIEW has reached a high of $2.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2783, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8767.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.97M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 236.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 184.07M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VIEW as of May 30, 2023 were 10.13M with a Short Ratio of 8.34M, compared to 7.98M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.20% and a Short% of Float of 8.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.18 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.18, while EPS last year was -$0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.2, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.78 and -$0.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.78. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.5 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $25M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $25M to a low estimate of $25M. As of the current estimate, View Inc.’s year-ago sales were $16.32M, an estimated increase of 53.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $42.5M, an increase of 78.90% over than the figure of $53.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $42.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $42.5M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VIEW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $138.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $138.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $138.8M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $101.33M, up 37.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $258M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $258M and the low estimate is $258M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 85.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.