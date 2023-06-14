Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) Beta and Market Comparison: S&P500 vs WLDS

After finishing at $1.91 in the prior trading day, Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) closed at $1.94, up 1.57%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 794972 shares were traded. WLDS stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.9780 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8000.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WLDS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.50 and its Current Ratio is at 9.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WLDS now has a Market Capitalization of 29.52M and an Enterprise Value of 19.31M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 650.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 429.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WLDS has reached a high of $5.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8688, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8036.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 4.05M shares per day over the past 3-months and 8.26M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.95M. Insiders hold about 53.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.30% stake in the company. Shares short for WLDS as of May 30, 2023 were 885.31k with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 193.44k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 8.48%.