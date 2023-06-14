WestRock Company (WRK) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $29.69

The closing price of WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) was $29.69 for the day, up 1.50% from the previous closing price of $29.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3221700 shares were traded. WRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.36.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of WRK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 21.06 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.22. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.99 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.93.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on April 20, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $40 from $38 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Kivits Patrick M. sold 4,000 shares for $27.38 per share. The transaction valued at 109,520 led to the insider holds 42,132 shares of the business.

RUSSELL CURREY M sold 55,000 shares of WRK for $2,007,830 on Dec 12. The Director now owns 245,271 shares after completing the transaction at $36.51 per share. On Aug 18, another insider, O’Neal John L, who serves as the President, Global Paper of the company, sold 5,173 shares for $42.55 each. As a result, the insider received 220,111 and left with 46,305 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WRK now has a Market Capitalization of 7.60B and an Enterprise Value of 16.75B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRK has reached a high of $44.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.11.

Shares Statistics:

WRK traded an average of 2.51M shares per day over the past three months and 2.92M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 255.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 251.19M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.60% stake in the company. Shares short for WRK as of May 30, 2023 were 4.44M with a Short Ratio of 4.44M, compared to 3.73M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.73% and a Short% of Float of 1.98%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.05, WRK has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.10. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.70%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.44. The current Payout Ratio is 27.85% for WRK, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 09, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 15, 2016 when the company split stock in a 11099:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.58, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $2.16 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.53. EPS for the following year is $2.76, with 10 analysts recommending between $3.55 and $1.45.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $5.45B to a low estimate of $4.96B. As of the current estimate, WestRock Company’s year-ago sales were $5.52B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.27B, a decrease of -2.40% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.52B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.05B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $20.64B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $21.26B, down -2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.67B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $21.35B and the low estimate is $19.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.