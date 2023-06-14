What shareholders can do to beat the market with Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: JAZZ) closed the day trading at $127.05 up 1.15% from the previous closing price of $125.61. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.44 from its previous closing price. On the day, 904298 shares were traded. JAZZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $128.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $124.57.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of JAZZ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 8.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.72 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Carr Patricia sold 126 shares for $127.92 per share. The transaction valued at 16,117 led to the insider holds 6,286 shares of the business.

Patil Neena M sold 1,600 shares of JAZZ for $204,763 on Jun 01. The EVP & Chief Legal Officer now owns 32,826 shares after completing the transaction at $127.98 per share. On May 18, another insider, GALA RENEE D, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $131.75 each. As a result, the insider received 790,474 and left with 35,978 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JAZZ now has a Market Capitalization of 8.13B and an Enterprise Value of 12.77B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.22.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAZZ has reached a high of $163.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 136.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 144.26.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, JAZZ traded about 488.56K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, JAZZ traded about 720.18k shares per day. A total of 63.49M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.37M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.70% stake in the company. Shares short for JAZZ as of May 30, 2023 were 3.12M with a Short Ratio of 3.12M, compared to 2.48M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.88% and a Short% of Float of 5.60%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $40.60, with high estimates of $25.28 and low estimates of $28.49.

