Which analyst expects Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) to perform well in the near future?

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) closed the day trading at $0.76 up 1.64% from the previous closing price of $0.74. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0122 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8225185 shares were traded. BNGO stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.7786 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BNGO, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Scotiabank on January 05, 2023, initiated with a Sector Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Holmlin R. Erik bought 15,000 shares for $0.64 per share. The transaction valued at 9,639 led to the insider holds 806,474 shares of the business.

Stewart Christopher P. bought 50,000 shares of BNGO for $33,415 on May 12. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 281,373 shares after completing the transaction at $0.67 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Linney Yvonne, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $3.62 each. As a result, the insider received 72,402 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BNGO now has a Market Capitalization of 232.27M and an Enterprise Value of 147.63M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BNGO has reached a high of $4.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.60. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.7788, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5913.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BNGO traded about 8.10M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BNGO traded about 10.29M shares per day. A total of 302.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 291.38M. Insiders hold about 1.82% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.30% stake in the company. Shares short for BNGO as of May 30, 2023 were 62.62M with a Short Ratio of 62.62M, compared to 62.26M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 20.41% and a Short% of Float of 20.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.11, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.1 and low estimates of -$0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.42 and -$0.43 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.42. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $8.29M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $8.77M to a low estimate of $8M. As of the current estimate, Bionano Genomics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $6.67M, an estimated increase of 24.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $9.6M, an increase of 41.40% over than the figure of $24.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $9.3M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BNGO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $36.85M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $35.27M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $36.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $27.8M, up 30.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $61.65M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $71.6M and the low estimate is $50.43M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 69.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.