Zions Bancorporation National Association (ZION) Records 7.68 million Shares Traded, Reaches $30.31 High

In the latest session, Zions Bancorporation National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) closed at $29.77 down -1.55% from its previous closing price of $30.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7684030 shares were traded. ZION stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zions Bancorporation National Association’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.75. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Hovde Group on May 22, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $40.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Huang Claire A bought 18,000 shares for $20.02 per share. The transaction valued at 360,378 led to the insider holds 18,000 shares of the business.

Robinson Rebecca K bought 10,000 shares of ZION for $203,780 on May 04. The Executive Vice President now owns 10,360 shares after completing the transaction at $20.38 per share. On May 04, another insider, Huang Claire A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,000 shares for $19.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 119,904 and bolstered with 6,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZION now has a Market Capitalization of 4.41B. As of this moment, Zions’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.09, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZION has reached a high of $59.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.88.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZION has traded an average of 7.29M shares per day and 4.93M over the past ten days. A total of 148.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 147.18M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZION as of May 30, 2023 were 13.21M with a Short Ratio of 13.21M, compared to 14.49M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.92% and a Short% of Float of 10.65%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ZION is 1.64, from 1.61 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.51%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.94. The current Payout Ratio is 27.50% for ZION, which recently paid a dividend on May 24, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 16, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 14, 1997 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 19 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.32 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.49 and a low estimate of $1.16, while EPS last year was $1.29. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.32, with high estimates of $2.06 and low estimates of $0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.92 and $4.42 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.25. EPS for the following year is $5.11, with 20 analysts recommending between $6.45 and $3.81.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $796.51M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $823M to a low estimate of $785M. As of the current estimate, Zions Bancorporation National Association’s year-ago sales were $765M, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $794.74M, a decrease of -2.30% less than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $817M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $767.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZION’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.32B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.15B, up 2.50% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.3B and the low estimate is $3.08B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.