Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) was $68.82 for the day, down -0.52% from the previous closing price of $69.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4042382 shares were traded. ZM stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.42.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 18.95. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when Bawa Aparna sold 7,000 shares for $69.17 per share. The transaction valued at 484,213 led to the insider holds 8,976 shares of the business.

Bawa Aparna sold 7,000 shares of ZM for $456,014 on May 30. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 15,119 shares after completing the transaction at $65.14 per share. On May 30, another insider, Steckelberg Kelly, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 3,224 shares for $65.18 each. As a result, the insider received 210,129 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZM now has a Market Capitalization of 20.58B and an Enterprise Value of 15.08B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.41 whereas that against EBITDA is 94.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZM has reached a high of $124.05, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 72.71.

Shares Statistics:

ZM traded an average of 4.18M shares per day over the past three months and 4.64M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 295.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 214.78M. Insiders hold about 9.34% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ZM as of May 30, 2023 were 16.59M with a Short Ratio of 16.59M, compared to 14.46M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.57% and a Short% of Float of 6.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.11 and a low estimate of $1.04, while EPS last year was $1.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.03, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $0.9.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.53 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.3. EPS for the following year is $4.38, with 30 analysts recommending between $5.37 and $4.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 26 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.14B to a low estimate of $1.11B. As of the current estimate, Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.1B, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 26 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.13B, an increase of 2.50% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.47B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.39B, up 2.10% from the average estimate. Based on 31 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.7B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.18B and the low estimate is $4.56B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.