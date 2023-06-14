Zuora Inc. (ZUO)’s quick and current ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 994797 shares were traded. ZUO stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.48.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ZUO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.05.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on January 31, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 30 when Traube Robert J. sold 9,667 shares for $10.56 per share. The transaction valued at 102,061 led to the insider holds 27,225 shares of the business.

Traube Robert J. sold 19,335 shares of ZUO for $173,998 on Apr 10. The Chief Revenue Officer now owns 36,892 shares after completing the transaction at $9.00 per share. On Apr 10, another insider, McElhatton Todd, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 7,500 shares for $9.00 each. As a result, the insider received 67,497 and left with 135,775 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZUO now has a Market Capitalization of 1.60B and an Enterprise Value of 1.47B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.36. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZUO has reached a high of $12.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.07.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 948.06K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.54M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 136.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 122.75M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.00% stake in the company. Shares short for ZUO as of May 30, 2023 were 3.28M with a Short Ratio of 3.28M, compared to 3.9M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.56%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.04 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.03, with high estimates of $0.04 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.17 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.16. EPS for the following year is $0.22, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.29 and $0.15.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $108.79M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $109M to a low estimate of $108.64M. As of the current estimate, Zuora Inc.’s year-ago sales were $98.78M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZUO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $440M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $434.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $436.65M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $396.09M, up 10.20% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $491.11M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $511.55M and the low estimate is $476.16M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.