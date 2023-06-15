A glimpse at Fortune Brands Innovations Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc. (NYSE: FBIN) was $66.03 for the day, down -1.71% from the previous closing price of $67.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1077891 shares were traded. FBIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $67.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.69.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FBIN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on April 28, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $84 from $67 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when HACKETT ANN F sold 4,835 shares for $65.78 per share. The transaction valued at 318,059 led to the insider holds 34,815 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FBIN now has a Market Capitalization of 8.37B and an Enterprise Value of 10.59B. As of this moment, Fortune’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.44. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.05. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FBIN has reached a high of $67.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.53.

Shares Statistics:

FBIN traded an average of 1.10M shares per day over the past three months and 954.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 127.80M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 126.22M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FBIN as of May 30, 2023 were 3.97M with a Short Ratio of 3.97M, compared to 3.85M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.13% and a Short% of Float of 4.08%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.07, FBIN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.92. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.59%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.37%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.46.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 15 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.06 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.07, with high estimates of $1.11 and low estimates of $1.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.91 and $3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.78. EPS for the following year is $4.28, with 17 analysts recommending between $4.65 and $3.84.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 14 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.18B to a low estimate of $1.14B. As of the current estimate, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.11B, an estimated decrease of -44.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.15B, a decrease of -44.10% over than the figure of -$44.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.23B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.11B.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FBIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.39B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.72B, down -5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.68B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.92B and the low estimate is $4.34B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.