A glimpse at Sprout Social Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Sprout Social Inc. (NASDAQ: SPT) was $51.84 for the day, down -0.50% from the previous closing price of $52.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.26 from its previous closing price. On the day, 666774 shares were traded. SPT stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $51.15.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of SPT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 16.38 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 248.57. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when Howard Justyn Russell sold 20,000 shares for $47.59 per share. The transaction valued at 951,771 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Del Preto Joseph sold 1,500 shares of SPT for $65,280 on Jun 06. The CFO and Treasurer now owns 141,801 shares after completing the transaction at $43.52 per share. On Jun 05, another insider, Barretto Ryan Paul, who serves as the President of the company, sold 10,139 shares for $43.89 each. As a result, the insider received 444,991 and left with 480,903 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SPT now has a Market Capitalization of 2.87B and an Enterprise Value of 2.72B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 19.79. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 10.00 whereas that against EBITDA is -60.31.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for SPT is 0.90, which has changed by 7.78% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 19.25% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, SPT has reached a high of $74.07, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 47.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.00.

Shares Statistics:

SPT traded an average of 922.06K shares per day over the past three months and 748.09k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.41M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 106.61% stake in the company. Shares short for SPT as of May 30, 2023 were 7.91M with a Short Ratio of 7.91M, compared to 7.23M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.28% and a Short% of Float of 16.73%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 10 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.03, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.01, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and $0.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.3 and $0.16.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 10 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $79M to a low estimate of $78.6M. As of the current estimate, Sprout Social Inc.’s year-ago sales were $61.43M, an estimated increase of 28.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $85.33M, an increase of 30.70% over than the figure of $28.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $86.25M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $84.1M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SPT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $333M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $328.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $331.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $253.83M, up 30.80% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $432.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $439.2M and the low estimate is $423M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 30.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.