A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

As of close of business last night, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s stock clocked out at $33.25, down -0.86% from its previous closing price of $33.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1346674 shares were traded. URBN stock price reached its highest trading level at $33.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.73.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of URBN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $41 from $27 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Morgenfeld Todd R sold 5,000 shares for $32.58 per share. The transaction valued at 162,900 led to the insider holds 19,000 shares of the business.

Marein-Efron Melanie sold 16,036 shares of URBN for $500,917 on May 26. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 1,000 shares after completing the transaction at $31.24 per share. On Apr 13, another insider, Hayne Azeez, who serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the company, sold 16,116 shares for $26.25 each. As a result, the insider received 423,045 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URBN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.08B and an Enterprise Value of 3.78B. As of this moment, Urban’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 17.19, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.81. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.88.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URBN has reached a high of $34.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.00.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that URBN traded 1.78M shares on average per day over the past three months and 2.24M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 92.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.42M. Insiders hold about 37.33% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for URBN as of May 30, 2023 were 8.2M with a Short Ratio of 8.20M, compared to 9.4M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.85% and a Short% of Float of 15.41%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 12 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.94 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.64. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.74, with high estimates of $0.96 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.97 and $2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.74. EPS for the following year is $2.99, with 12 analysts recommending between $3.4 and $2.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 10 analysts expect revenue to total $1.25B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.26B to a low estimate of $1.23B. As of the current estimate, Urban Outfitters Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.18B, an estimated increase of 5.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URBN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.89B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.8B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.46B and the low estimate is $5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.