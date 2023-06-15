ADT Inc. (ADT) Shares Decline by -2.70% to Close at $6.12

As of close of business last night, ADT Inc.’s stock clocked out at $6.12, down -2.70% from its previous closing price of $6.29. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2595425 shares were traded. ADT stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.32 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.11.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ADT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 30.62 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 19.21. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.97 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.83.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when Haenggi Jamie Elizabeth bought 100,000 shares for $5.79 per share. The transaction valued at 579,000 led to the insider holds 1,443,641 shares of the business.

Jackson DeLu bought 8,650 shares of ADT for $49,824 on May 05. The EVP, Chief Marketing Officer now owns 194,675 shares after completing the transaction at $5.76 per share. On May 04, another insider, Young Donald M., who serves as the EVP & COO of the company, bought 50,000 shares for $5.15 each. As a result, the insider paid 257,500 and bolstered with 433,809 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADT now has a Market Capitalization of 5.64B and an Enterprise Value of 15.32B. As of this moment, ADT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6120.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1569.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.68. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADT has reached a high of $10.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.89. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ADT traded 3.22M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.22M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 909.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 843.19M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ADT as of May 30, 2023 were 15.13M with a Short Ratio of 15.13M, compared to 10.32M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.64% and a Short% of Float of 6.73%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.14, ADT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.14. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.24%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.82.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.09 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.36 and $0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $0.44, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.59 and $0.33.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $1.66B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.67B to a low estimate of $1.63B. As of the current estimate, ADT Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.6B, an estimated increase of 3.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.68B, an increase of 4.80% over than the figure of $3.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.69B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.66B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.39B, up 4.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.27B and the low estimate is $6.95B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.