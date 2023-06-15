Agile Therapeutics Inc. (AGRX)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.48, down -3.06% from its previous closing price of $3.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1690966 shares were traded. AGRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0401 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AGRX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when ALTOMARI ALFRED bought 50,000 shares for $0.45 per share. The transaction valued at 22,500 led to the insider holds 64,343 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AGRX now has a Market Capitalization of 3.92M and an Enterprise Value of 1.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.13 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGRX has reached a high of $140.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.7415, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.2806.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AGRX traded 68.32K shares on average per day over the past three months and 437.77k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.92M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.70% stake in the company. Shares short for AGRX as of May 30, 2023 were 79.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.08M, compared to 46.45k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.01% and a Short% of Float of 7.02%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$7 and a low estimate of -$7, while EPS last year was -$135.5. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$6, with high estimates of -$6 and low estimates of -$6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$23 and -$23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$23. EPS for the following year is -$11, with 1 analysts recommending between -$11 and -$11.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $4.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.08M to a low estimate of $4.08M. As of the current estimate, Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.13M, an estimated increase of 91.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.27M, an increase of 75.50% less than the figure of $91.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.27M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.27M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AGRX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $21.66M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $10.84M, up 99.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.38M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $34.38M and the low estimate is $34.38M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 58.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.