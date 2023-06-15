An investigation into Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP) closed at $29.78 down -0.37% from its previous closing price of $29.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 557047 shares were traded. BEP stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEP now has a Market Capitalization of 8.23B and an Enterprise Value of 32.40B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.60 whereas that against EBITDA is 9.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEP has reached a high of $41.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BEP has traded an average of 252.60K shares per day and 398.35k over the past ten days. A total of 275.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 206.63M. Shares short for BEP as of May 30, 2023 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 737.16k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.44% and a Short% of Float of 0.56%.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.34%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.22%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.47.

Earnings Estimates

There are Icahn Enterprises L.P. – Deposi different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $35.05, with high estimates of $16.85 and low estimates of $183.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $Industrials and $Consumer Defensive for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $Energy. EPS for the following year is $Stocks, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.