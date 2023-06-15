An investigation into Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE:FNF)’s technical aspects

In the latest session, Fidelity National Financial Inc. (NYSE: FNF) closed at $34.65 down -2.42% from its previous closing price of $35.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1245118 shares were traded. FNF stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.81 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $34.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.34 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 05 when LANE DANIEL D sold 5,531 shares for $37.44 per share. The transaction valued at 207,053 led to the insider holds 271,325 shares of the business.

Shea Peter O Jr sold 13,389 shares of FNF for $546,619 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 200,642 shares after completing the transaction at $40.83 per share. On Aug 19, another insider, SADOWSKI PETER T, who serves as the EVP, Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 22,500 shares for $40.85 each. As a result, the insider received 919,231 and left with 105,898 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FNF now has a Market Capitalization of 9.43B and an Enterprise Value of 11.06B. As of this moment, Fidelity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.23. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.86 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FNF has reached a high of $45.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.40.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FNF has traded an average of 1.55M shares per day and 1.37M over the past ten days. A total of 270.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 255.82M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for FNF as of Feb 14, 2023 were 3.96M with a Short Ratio of 4.31M, compared to 4.12M on Dec 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 1.76%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FNF is 1.80, from 1.78 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.08%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.60. The current Payout Ratio is 72.20% for FNF, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Oct 01, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1385:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $0.98, while EPS last year was $1.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.04, with high estimates of $1.13 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.66. EPS for the following year is $4.79, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.4 and $4.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.6B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.7B to a low estimate of $2.5B. As of the current estimate, Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.63B, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.8B, a decrease of -7.40% less than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.21B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.39B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FNF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.61B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.62B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.56B, down -8.10% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.08B and the low estimate is $9.54B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.